Scientists Determine Moon's Age

When the astronauts of Apollo 14 returned from the moon more than 45 years ago, they brought back nearly 100 pounds of rocks and soil from the lunar surface — and an answer to a cosmic puzzle.

The astronauts, Alan Shepard, Edgar Mitchell and Stuart Roosa, all have died now, but their cargo reveals a fresh story of the moon’s birth from the early time when Earth and our solar system were new.

That story is told in eight tiny fragments of zircon, a gem-like mineral retrieved from those priceless moon rocks, fragments so small that their weight is measured in micrograms — in billionths of an ounce.

Read More