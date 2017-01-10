Scientists Develop Material Flimsier Than Plastic But Stronger Than Steel

Image Credits: Ariosvaldo Gonzáfoles/Flickr.

Many scientists consider graphene to be one of the most potentially useful materials ever created.

The atom-thick chain of carbon atoms are strong, light, and promise many applications, from energy storage to pollution removal to waterproof coating.

While graphene has been studied since the 1940s, scientists have had considerable trouble constructing it into a structurally useful form on a three-dimensional level. But now, scientists at MIT have figured out how to build up graphene into useful, 3-D shapes with the potential to be lighter and stronger than steel.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Shadow Around New Star Could Be a Planet Being Born

Shadow Around New Star Could Be a Planet Being Born

Science & Tech
Comments
Asteroid Flies Across Russia's Ural Mountains And Humans Barely Had Any Warning

Asteroid Flies Across Russia’s Ural Mountains And Humans Barely Had Any Warning

Science & Tech
Comments

Pentagon Successfully Tests Micro-drone Swarm

Science & Tech
Comments

Russian Scientists Obtain Unique Material to Make Combat Vehicles Invisible

Science & Tech
Comments

The Pentagon Needs Its Own Google For All Its Data, Says Eric Schmidt

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments