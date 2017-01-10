Scientists Develop Material Flimsier Than Plastic But Stronger Than Steel

Many scientists consider graphene to be one of the most potentially useful materials ever created.

The atom-thick chain of carbon atoms are strong, light, and promise many applications, from energy storage to pollution removal to waterproof coating.

While graphene has been studied since the 1940s, scientists have had considerable trouble constructing it into a structurally useful form on a three-dimensional level. But now, scientists at MIT have figured out how to build up graphene into useful, 3-D shapes with the potential to be lighter and stronger than steel.

