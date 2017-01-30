Scientists Discover Brain Hormone That Burns Fat

Image Credits: Tanvir Alam/Flickr.

Researchers from The Scripps Research Institute have pinpointed a specific hormone in the brain that appears to be responsible for triggering fat burn in the gut.

Serotonin has been established before as a driving factor for fat loss. However, it wasn’t clear how exactly the neurotransmitter was able to influence fat reduction. To find out, Supriya Srinivasan and colleagues carried out experiments on Caenorhabditis elegans.

Commonly used as a model organism in biological applications, the roundworm has a simpler metabolic system than people but features a brain capable of producing a lot of the same signaling molecules that a human brain does. As such, many researchers believe that results involving C. elegans may have potential relevance to humans.

