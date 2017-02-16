Scientists Discover Earth's Hidden Continent

General knowledge says that there are seven continents on Earth namely Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, South America Australia and Antarctica.

However, scientists have made a startling discovery of a hidden continent named “Zealandia.” The 11 geologists involved in the study stated that the southwest region of the Pacific Ocean located to the east of Australia, that contains New Zealand and New Caledonia, is actually a continent of its own.

The study has been in GSA Today and states that “Zealandia”, which was once part of the long lost ancient supercontinent called Gondwana, is a 4.9 million square kilometre slab of continental crust situated Southwest of the Pacific Ocean.

