Giant otters the size of wolves lived in prehistoric waters six million years ago, scientists have discovered.

US paleontologists discovered the biggest otter that ever lived while excavating an ancient lake bed in Shuitangba, in the Yunnan Province in Southwestern China.

The species, called Siamogale melilutra, was about the size of a wolf and weighed approximately 110lbs, almost twice as large as the largest living otters.

Read More