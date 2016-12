Six new species of marine creatures have been discovered living near hydrothermal vents beneath the Indian Ocean in an area slated for mining.

Worms, snails, a hairy-chested ‘Hoff’ crab and an unknown limpet were found by scientists from the University of Southampton using a remote-operated underwater robot.

The hydrothermal vents, which form where seawater meets magma, are home to life not found anywhere else in the Earth’s oceans.

