Scientists Prove Modern Tomatoes Have No Flavor

Image Credits: diapicard/Pixabay.

Over the past few decades, commercially grown tomatoes have gradually lost almost all their flavor. And scientists can now prove that’s no accident.

An international team of researchers studied nearly 400 varieties of tomatoes, both modern and heirloom, to understand what’s changed inside the world’s most popular fruit.

They discovered that decades of breeding tomatoes to make them grow larger and more resistant to disease has depleted many of the chemicals that gave tomatoes their distinctive taste and aroma, which combine to form their flavor. The scientists were able to identify specific genetic changes as the culprits.

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Online Dating for Primates: Zoo Let's Orangutans Choose Mate via Tablet

Online Dating for Primates: Zoo Let’s Orangutans Choose Mate via Tablet

Science & Tech
Comments
Documents Reveal Feds Can Surveil Anyone Based On A Vague Tip

Documents Reveal Feds Can Surveil Anyone Based On A Vague Tip

Science & Tech
Comments

AI Takeover: Grocery Store Trials Fruit Picking Robot

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Create New Kind of Matter: The Time Crystal

Science & Tech
Comments

Travelers Affected By Trump Ban Forced To Unlock Phones, Computers

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments