Scientists Use Light to Turn Mice Into Killing Machines

Happy little lab mice became bloodthirsty killing machines when scientists beamed lasers into certain parts of their brains, a new study shows.

The lasers flipped an “on-switch” inside the usually docile rodents’ brains, turning them into Mighty Mice — vicious predators who attack nearly everything in their paths, according to an article by Yale University researchers published Thursday in the journal Cell.

“The animals become very efficient in hunting,” Ivan de Araujo, an associate professor of psychiatry at Yale University told NPR. “They pursued the prey [a live cricket] faster and they are more capable of capturing and killing it.”

