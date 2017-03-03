Scripps College: White Students Should Pay Minorities for ‘Emotional Labor’

Scripps College, a prestigious women’s school outside Los Angeles, is promoting the idea that non-white students must be given monetary compensation for the “emotional labor” of having to deal with so-called microaggressions.

Campus resident assistants at the school are hanging up two sets of posters titled “Emotional Labor 101”: one for whites, and another for minorities, whom the posters dub as “victims of emotional labor.”

Per the Claremont Independent, both posters define “emotional labor” as having to exert energy “for the purpose of addressing people’s feelings, educating, making people comfortable, or living up to ‘social expectations.’”

They continue: “Victims of emotional labor can be cornered in classrooms, on social media, or in social events. If you are constantly having to explain or defend this could be you.”

The poster for minorities provides advice on what the victims can do to remove themselves from oppressive situations. “You don’t owe anyone anything at the expense of your mental health,” it reads.

It goes on to provide tips to avoid overexertion, suggesting that minorities can refer to Google to look things up, call on professors and white peers to educate people, and even demand payment for telling someone off.

