Second Swedish Police Officer Blows the Whistle on Migrant Crime Cover-Up

A second Swedish police officer has gone public to blow the whistle on how authorities are covering up a migrant crime wave just days after another top cop was reported as a “racist” for making similar comments.

Last week Peter Springare, police investigator and former deputy head of the division for serious crimes at the police in Örebro, made headlines after he wrote a Facebook post in which he detailed how the country was in “chaos” due to a never ending epidemic of serious crimes being committed by Muslim migrants.

Springare may now face charges under Sweden’s strict hate crime laws simply for accurately identifying the problem after he was reported to authorities over the remarks.

However, Springare has also received a deluge of support from both the public and his fellow police officers, one of whom came forward to validate his concerns.

In a Facebook message posted on a page set up to support Springare that currently has over 92,000 likes, Tomas Åsenlöv, a police officer for Greater Gothenburg, exposed how police have been told to implement a “Code 291” procedure in order to cover-up information about crimes committed by migrants.

“The Swedish public has to be told all the facts now,” writes Åsenlöv, adding that Code 291 is used to hide “all information about the immigration-related crime,” including a ban on publicly releasing photos of migrant suspects.

“I understand that the younger officers may not dare to go out and criticize the leaders, or go out openly and support Peter. Then it is over for a future career. Then, when they apply for jobs, they will be classed as disloyal to the employer,” explains Åsenlöv.

Referring to the reaction to the story, Åsenlöv wrote, “Now I believe that the ball has started rolling and maybe we can get the leaders to open their eyes and no longer deny the truth.”

Sweden’s embrace of “cultural enrichment” has led to riots, chaotic scenes on the streets as well as soaring violent attacks and rapes.

An unprecedented number of cars that have been set on fire in major cities over recent months, while film makers who attempt to document the problems caused by Sweden’s Islamic no-go ghettos are routinely attacked. Filmmaker Ami Horowitz was viciously assaulted by a gang of Muslim men in Stockholm recently, at one point fearing for his life.

The situation is so dire that even some Somali immigrants are considering returning home, saying that areas of some Swedish cities are more dangerous than their notorious homeland.

Back in December, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) urged the country’s municipalities to prepare for war.

Meanwhile, Peter Springare has been deluged with bouquets of flowers from the public, leading higher ups at his police station to ban members of the press from taking photos under the dubious justification that the flowers represent a potential security threat.

In his original Facebook post that went viral, Springare wrote that almost all of the suspects he processed when dealing with crimes such as rape, extortion, blackmail, abuse of judicial procedure, threats, violence against the police, drug trafficking, aggravated drug offenses and attempted murder, were called “Mohammed” or a variation of it.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.