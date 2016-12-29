Security fears prompt police to ban far-right's New Year's Eve protest in Cologne to mark 12 months since wave of sex attacks in the city

Image Credits: Jason Mrachina / Flickr.

A far-right protest planned for New Year’s Eve in Cologne has been banned amid security fears – 12 months after a wave of sex attacks on women in the city.

Police in Cologne have already announced plans to deploy more than 1,500 officers – over 10 times more than last year when officers failed to prevent a string of assaults and robberies blamed largely on foreign men.

But authorities have now refused permission for a demonstration by the far-right National Democratic Party and have set up road blocks to prevent anyone driving into crowds.

The road barrier scheme emerged days after an ISIS fanatic drove a lorry through crowds of revellers at a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

Police chief Juergen Mathies said the demonstration would have drawn large numbers of counter-demonstrators and endangered security.

