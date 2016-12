upi.com

June 27, 2013

A bipartisan U.S. Senate voted Thursday to end debate on sweeping immigration reform, clearing the way for the bill to pass the chamber.

The 68-32 vote was shy of the bill’s authors’ goal of winning 70 votes for the legislation, but still demonstrated strong bipartisan support that should create a mandate for the Republican-led House to act next month on the issue, The Hill reported.

Fourteen Republicans voted to end debate. No Democrats voted nay.

Read more