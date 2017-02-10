Senate Confirms New HHS Secretary, Tom Price

The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Georgia Rep. Tom Price, early Friday morning in a 52-47 vote.

A number of Democrats attempted to derail his confirmation, having refused to show up for the committee vote out of protest. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch opted to suspend the rules requiring one Democrat to be present for the committee vote — effectively advancing the nominee last week.

Despite having been put through grueling questioning over his stock trades during confirmation hearings, critics argued they needed additional information on potential conflicts of interest.

Price, a physician turned politician, will be tasked with leading the charge on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Read more