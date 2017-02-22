Senate Dem wants to work with Trump on infrastructure

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) says his top priority is to get Democrats and Republicans — including President Trump — to work together on upgrading the nation’s infrastructure.

During a port tour in Baltimore this week, the freshman senator expressed openness to working with Trump on his proposed $1 trillion rebuilding package, but said all the players still need to sketch out a path forward.

“My No. 1 goal is to get everybody around the table and figure out the best way forward,” Van Hollen said. “I do think it’s going to require a significant public investment going forward. This cannot be done solely through tax breaks, which is what some people are proposing.”

One of Trump’s most consistent campaign promises was to upgrade U.S. roads, bridges and airports, promising to deliver a proposal to Congress within his first 100 days in office. He has so far only floated a blueprint that would offer $137 billion in federal tax credits to private investors that back transportation projects.

Read more