Senators Question Sudden Price Increase of Overdose Reversal Drug

More than 30 U.S. senators, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have sent a letter requesting answers from a pharmaceutical company that reportedly raised the price of its opioid overdose reversal medication by nearly $4,000.

According to multiple press reports, Kaleo Pharmaceuticals increased the price of the drug, Evzio, from $690 for a two-pack in 2014 to $4,500 today. The senators are concerned that communities and families won’t be able to access the drug at a time when heroin and opioid addiction has become an epidemic.

In their letter to Kaleo Pharmaceuticals CEO Spencer Williamson, the senators said the price hike is “very concerning.”

