Senators Question Sudden Price Increase of Overdose Reversal Drug

Image Credits: NikolayFrolochkin/Pixabay.

More than 30 U.S. senators, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have sent a letter requesting answers from a pharmaceutical company that reportedly raised the price of its opioid overdose reversal medication by nearly $4,000.

According to multiple press reports, Kaleo Pharmaceuticals increased the price of the drug, Evzio, from $690 for a two-pack in 2014 to $4,500 today. The senators are concerned that communities and families won’t be able to access the drug at a time when heroin and opioid addiction has become an epidemic.

In their letter to Kaleo Pharmaceuticals CEO Spencer Williamson, the senators said the price hike is “very concerning.”

Read More


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Over 50 People Sue Clinic Over False Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Over 50 People Sue Clinic Over False Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Health
Comments
Canadian Students Brainstorm New Ways to Kill Antibiotic Resistant Superbug

Canadian Students Brainstorm New Ways to Kill Antibiotic Resistant Superbug

Health
Comments

Tons of New Cancer Drugs on the Market; Few Boost Survival Rates

Health
Comments

Physical Jobs Could Reduce Women’s Fertility

Health
Comments

Whole Grain Foods Help Keep You Thin

Health
Comments

Comments