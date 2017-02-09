Sessions' Confirmation: Era of 'Mass Amnesty Policies' Is Over, Says Pro-American Immigration Reform

A pro-American immigration reform applauded Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions’ confirmation as U.S. Attorney General, saying the “days of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration… are over.”

“Sessions is unparalleled in his knowledge of the proper role of the Department of Justice, the legislative process, and the rule of law, all of which will be critical in restoring much-needed accountability and responsibility to the nation’s immigration policies,” said a statement from Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

“An able Senator and sincere advocate for fairness, Senator Sessions fully understands the dangers posed by the 300 jurisdictions around the nation that have adopted policies that impede federal immigration enforcement and protect criminal aliens,” Stein said.

Under Sessions’ leadership, the Department of Justice will likely take action against jurisdictions that embrace dangerous policies that shockingly defy federal law. These policies have been directly responsible for periodic crimes committed against innocent citizens, whom our laws are meant to protect

“The days of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration, pushing for the adoption of mass amnesty policies, and allowing tens of thousands of criminal aliens to dodge deportation are over,” Stein added.

