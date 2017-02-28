Sessions: 'We don't need to be legalizing marijuana'

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that he doesn’t believe marijuana should be legalized.

“We have a responsibility to use our best judgment … and my view is we don’t need to be legalizing marijuana,” he said at the winter meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General.

“I’m dubious about marijuana. I’m not sure we’re going to be a better, healthier nation if we have marijuana sold at every corner grocery store.”

Sessions said he saw an article in The Washington Post that said smoking marijuana could be a cure for opiate abuse. He called that argument a “desperate attempt” to defend marijuana and its benefits.

“Maybe science will prove me wrong,” he said.

