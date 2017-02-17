Political cartoonist Ben Garrison is back at it again with his latest hard-hitting piece on current events in the United States.

Garrison is now taking on the “shadow government” as President Trump and the national security apparatus battle for dominance in the public sphere.

The “shadow,” represented by numerous entities within the power structure, can be seen holding a knife to Uncle Sam’s throat.

How this battle will end remains to be seen.


