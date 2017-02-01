Shariabucks: Ben Garrison Takes on Coffee Giant

Political cartoonist Ben Garrison is back again with his take on the Starbucks plan to hire 10,000 refugees.
New #BenGarrison #cartoon "Shariabucks Coffee"#BoycottStarbucks #coffee #LooneyLeft #AmericaFirst #MAGA
https://t.co/Oj98iIxEAZ pic.twitter.com/XZpGUkVfu1
— BenGarrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) February 1, 2017
The image, concerning the coffee giant’s pledge to hire refugees over Americans in response to President Trump’s travel restrictions, shows everything from jobless & homeless US veterans to a burka-clad store logo.
Head over to Shariabucks to get your goat milk mocha and make sure your females don’t use the Islam-enforced male entrance at the front!