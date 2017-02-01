Shariabucks: Ben Garrison Takes on Coffee Giant

Political cartoonist Ben Garrison is back again with his take on the Starbucks plan to hire 10,000 refugees.

The image, concerning the coffee giant’s pledge to hire refugees over Americans in response to President Trump’s travel restrictions, shows everything from jobless & homeless US veterans to a burka-clad store logo.

Head over to Shariabucks to get your goat milk mocha and make sure your females don’t use the Islam-enforced male entrance at the front!