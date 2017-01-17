Sharpton: 'The Process' That Elected Trump 'Was Not Legitimate'

On Monday’s “MTP Daily,” Rev. Al Sharpton stated that there was “no question” that the process that elected President-Elect Donald Trump “was not legitimate.”

Sharpton said, “I think that there’s no question that the process that elected him was not legitimate. When you look at the now evidence from the intelligence agencies that there was the influence from the Russians and involved in the public discourse at the time of the election, when you look at those that were expunged from being able to vote, clearly the process has serious questions about it. And to come from John Lewis, a man who was beaten on the bridge in Selma, Alabama, to get the Voting Rights Act that opened up the voting process to everyone, he has blood in this. He has some injury in this that open the voting process up. you should not take lightly his view at all.”

Sharpton further denied that questioning Trump’s legitimacy was the same as Trump’s refusal to say he would accept the results of the election.