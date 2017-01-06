Sheriff Offers Inmates to Build Trump Border Wall

Image Credits: US Army / Wiki.

A Massachusetts sheriff on Wednesday unveiled an outside-the-box proposal to help make President-Elect Donald Trump’s proposed border wall a reality — inmate labor.

Thomas M. Hodgson, who was sworn in to a fifth four-year term on Wednesday as sheriff of Bristol County, is pitching a plan to create a nationwide consortium of sheriffs who agree to make inmate labor available to respond to the aftermath of hurricanes and natural disasters — and for ambitious national building projects. One possible application would be to provide labor for the construction of a border wall.

“I can think of no other project that would have such a positive impact on our inmates and our country than building this wall,” Hodgson said in a prepared statement. “Aside from learning and perfecting construction skills, the symbolism of these inmates building a wall to prevent crime in communities around the country, and to preserve jobs and work opportunities for them and other Americans upon release, can be very powerful.”

