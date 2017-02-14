Sheriff Outraged after Being Forced to Disarm before Entering Hockey Arena

In one Washington state arena, a sheriff effectively had to toss his gun in the penalty box.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he was outraged Saturday night when he was prevented from entering the Spokane Arena to promote a charity hockey game, because he was carrying his gun — even though he was on duty.

“This is bureaucracy and bureaucrats run wild. I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” he told Fox 28. “It makes zero sense.”

Knezovich said he was told by security that he would have to take off the gun and leave it outside due to an arena policy. The arena’s website lists “weapons” as one of the prohibited items inside the facility.

