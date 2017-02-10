Shia LaBeouf Anti-Trump Livestream Shut Down Due to Violence

A Queens museum said Friday it is shuttering its controversial anti-President Trump exhibit dreamed up by actor Shia LaBeouf, conceding that the installation has become a “flashpoint for violence,” The Post has learned.

A webcam mounted on a wall outside Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image — titled “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” — began filming on Inauguration Day, and was to be in place 24/7, for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

But clashes between pro- and anti-Trump forces were too much for museum brass to justify the art project.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum said in a statement.

