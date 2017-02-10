Shia LaBeouf Anti-Trump Livestream Shut Down Due to Violence

Image Credits: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images.

A Queens museum said Friday it is shuttering its controversial anti-President Trump exhibit dreamed up by actor Shia LaBeouf, conceding that the installation has become a “flashpoint for violence,” The Post has learned.

A webcam mounted on a wall outside Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image — titled “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US” — began filming on Inauguration Day, and was to be in place 24/7, for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

But clashes between pro- and anti-Trump forces were too much for museum brass to justify the art project.

“The installation created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the museum, its visitors, its staff, local residents and businesses,” the museum said in a statement.

Read more

Watch: Shia LaBeouf is a Complete Idiot

Also: Shia LaBeouf Is An MK Ultra Mind Control Victim


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

146 Anti-Trump Protesters Facing Felony Rioting Charges From Inauguration Day

146 Anti-Trump Protesters Facing Felony Rioting Charges From Inauguration Day

Hot News
Comments
Duke University Training Students In Anti-Trump Activism

Duke University Training Students In Anti-Trump Activism

Hot News
Comments

Trump Savages Sen. Blumenthal For Lying About Fighting In The Vietnam War

Hot News
Comments

Snapchat Reveals Illuminati Secret Societies

Hot News
Comments

‘Brazzers’ Porn Site Blocked in Russia for ‘Negative Influence’ on ‘Human Psyche’

Hot News
Comments

Comments