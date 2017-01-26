Shia LaBeouf is a narcissistic attention whore who has to compensate for all the crappy movies he’s been in by constantly acting like a mentally ill thug to get media coverage.

His latest art project is a beacon for hysterical Anti-Trump millennials to rhythmically chant “he will not divide us” like cult members.

Shia; Stop dressing like a homeless person in a lame attempt appear like an “authentic artist”.

You’re not Che Guevara, you’re a privileged multi-millionaire Hollywood celebrity on yet another ego trip.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.