Shock: Man Who Helped Funnel Chinese Money to Clinton Made 'insurance policy' Video Fearing Assassination

Author and historian Doug Wead recently got his hands on bombshell video footage which shows Bill Clinton’s former money man Johnny Chung spilling the beans on a deal he helped facilitate between the former US president and the Chinese back in 1996.

Chung shot the video in 2000 as an insurance policy amidst fears he would be assassinated for his knowledge of “China-gate.”

The Chinese-American businessman gave details of the illegal operation on film, before it was duplicated and distributed to his close friends and family members in a secret video.

In the shocking admission, Chung said the F.B.I. tried to co-opt him to be in a sting operation against a top-level Chinese official.

According to Chung, the F.B.I. asked him to punch the Chinese official in the mouth at the Los Angeles International Airport. In the op, Chung was supposed to have blood applied to his mouth just before physically pointing his finger at the official for reasons unstated.

Chung also said just days before his grand jury testimony that his around-the-clock F.B.I. protection was abruptly called off.

“They could care less about my personal safety, they told me to call 911 if I felt threatened,” Chung stated.

In all Chung made 49 visits to the White House during Bill Clinton’s presidency between 1994 and 1996, firmly establishing his ties to the scandal.

According to testimony given to the U.S. House Committee investigating the matter in 1999, the money came from Chinese Gen. Ji Shengde.

Leading up to the transfer of funds, Shengde reportedly told Chung:

“We like your president very much. We would like to see him re-elected. I will give you 300,000 U.S. dollars. You can give it to the president and the Democrat Party.”

In a plea deal, Chung was sentenced to five years of probation along with community service for his role in “China-gate.”

The shocking admission ended up in the hands of Doug Wead before he authored the book “Game of Thorns,” which further allowed him to establish proof of Chinese influence in Washington.

