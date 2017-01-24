SHOCK POLL: 1 in 3 Californians Now Support Secession

Image Credits: flickr, faithx5.

The election of Republican businessman Donald Trump as president of the United States has some Californians dreaming – of their own country.

One in every three California residents supports the most populous U.S. state’s peaceful withdrawal from the union, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, many of them Democrats strongly opposed to Trump’s ascension to the country’s highest office.

The 32 percent support rate is sharply higher than the last time the poll asked Californians about secession, in 2014, when one-in-five or 20 percent favored it around the time Scotland held its independence referendum and voted to remain in the United Kingdom.

California also far surpasses the national average favoring secession, which stood at 22 percent, down from 24 percent in 2014.

