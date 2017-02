The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people that improper use of nasal irrigation systems like Neti Pots can increase the risk of infection.

Neti Pots help flush out clogged nasal passages and help people breathe easier. They are typically used to treat congested sinuses, colds and allergies and moisten nasal passages exposed to dry indoor air.

However, the type of water you use can cause health problems.

Read More