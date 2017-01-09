Shock: Vice News Admits Alex Jones Dominating Media Landscape

Vice News recently profiled Alex Jones and examined the radio host and documentary filmmaker’s growing prominence in the era of Donald Trump.

“Throughout his 20 plus year career in broadcasting, Alex Jones has transformed from a local celebrity with a public access cable show to the undisputed king of alternative media,” the report states.

“His YouTube channel has racked up well over a billion views. That’s 10 times as many as NBC News’s YouTube channel.”



Alex explains in the interview why Infowars has become even more popular in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.

“The mainstream media just ignored and ignored and ignored, laughing at flyover country,” Jones says. “The truth is we’d already taken the nation back psychologically many, many years ago.”

Also, watch: ‘Alex Jones Responds To Vice Hit Piece’


