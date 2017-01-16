Shock Video: Leftists Plan to Gas DeploraBall Attendees with Butyric Acid

Radical leftists are planning acts of terrorism during the “completely sold-out” DeploraBall being held at the National Press Club building in D.C. starting this Thursday, according to Project Veritas.

Luke Kuhn with the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition was recently captured on a hidden camera at Comet Ping Pong and Pizza of all places, talking about his cowardly plan to gas out attendees with “butyric acid” and even “blow […] all the sprinklers” in the building off to ruin the evening.

“Yeah, if I had […] a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing,” Kuhn said while sitting at a table inside Comet Ping Pong and Pizza.

“You take with a plunger and put the rubber bands, a safety pin thing, so all you got to do is pull the pin, press the plunger and the whole can discharges,” said Kuhn.

Kuhn’s buddy, Scott Green, with the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition, then spoke up saying, “And this stuff is very efficient. It’s very, very smelly and a little goes a long way.”

But the group’s plan didn’t stop there. The coalition’s Colin Dunn jumped in with his underhanded plan to try and “get all the sprinklers to go off at once.”

“There’s usually like a piece of fusible metal or a piece of glass with liquid in it that will blow,” Dunn stated in the undercover video.

The group is similarly “prepared to make the whole inauguration a giant clusterf**k” and is trying to get authorities to “pull the entire inauguration aside.”

Various radical groups – including Progress Unity Fund, Workers World Party, Americans Take Action, D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition, and A.N.S.W.E.R coalition, to name a few – have gathered together “under the #DisruptJ20 umbrella” to “perhaps even… shut down the city of Washington D.C.,” as pointed out by Project Veritas.

Luke Kuhn with the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition stated:

“The message has to be we do not recognize the city or the government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose.”

According to Project Veritas, “These actions likely violate anti-terrorism laws and may be punishable up to five years in prison.”

The group already ran a recon mission and was quoted by Scott Green in an email, writing, “The resonance went pretty well and we left with confidence that we can accomplish our objective with no negative consequences for our side, nor any collateral damage.”

Law enforcement has been alerted.

H/T: https://www.twitter.com/tabertronic

Shepard Ambellas is an opinion journalist and the founder and editor-in-chief of Intellihub News & Politics (Intellihub.com). Shepard is also known for producing Shade: The Motion Picture (2013) and appearing on Travel Channel’s America Declassified (2013). Read more from Shep’s World. Get the Podcast. Follow Shep on Facebook and Twitter.

Watch: Alex Jones Reports on Leftists Planning Terror Attacks On Trump Supporters In DC

