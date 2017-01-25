Alex Jones tries to unravel the mystery of why the MSM cannot deal with reality.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

German Newspaper Publisher: Murder Trump to Get Him Out of Office

German Newspaper Publisher: Murder Trump to Get Him Out of Office

U.S. News
Comments
Bureaucrats Bring 500 Refugees Into Country One Day Before Trump's Expected Ban

Bureaucrats Bring 500 Refugees Into Country One Day Before Trump’s Expected Ban

U.S. News
Comments

Trump to order Mexican border wall, ban refugees from 7 Muslim countries

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Threatens To ‘Send In The Feds’ If Chicago Doesn’t Fix The ‘Carnage’

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker to Commie Prof: If America Is ‘White Supremacist’ Why Are Whites Becoming a Minority?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments