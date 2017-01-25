Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
SHOCKING! Media Caught Faking Trump Crowd Size
Mainstream media continues to lie to the American public
Alex Jones | Infowars.com -
January 25, 2017
Comments
Alex Jones tries to unravel the mystery of why the MSM cannot deal with reality.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
German Newspaper Publisher: Murder Trump to Get Him Out of Office
U.S. News
Comments
Bureaucrats Bring 500 Refugees Into Country One Day Before Trump’s Expected Ban
U.S. News
Comments
Trump to order Mexican border wall, ban refugees from 7 Muslim countries
U.S. News
Comments
Trump Threatens To ‘Send In The Feds’ If Chicago Doesn’t Fix The ‘Carnage’
U.S. News
Comments
Tucker to Commie Prof: If America Is ‘White Supremacist’ Why Are Whites Becoming a Minority?
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.