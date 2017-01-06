Shooting at Florida Airport: At Least 5 Dead

At least five people are dead and multiple injured after at least one gunman opened fire inside the baggage area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

WARNING: Graphic

This is scary, footage from #FortLauderdale airport by a friend. pic.twitter.com/LE1VNjIpmx — DANFOLGER PHOTO (@danfolger) January 6, 2017

The TSA tweeted out that a manhunt was on the way for a second shooter after one suspect, Esteban Santiago, was taken into custody.

Police, however, later said there wasn’t a second shooter.

Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Santiago, 26, was said to have been identified with a military ID.

The incident erupted around 1pm EST at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines and a few other carriers.

During the shooting, part of the airport remained open for air traffic, but police refused to allow people inside, and passengers were moved outside to the airport’s tarmac.

The airport 21 miles north of Miami is an intercontinental gateway, with nearly 75,000 travelers passing though each day.

Shots fired at FLL airport. Guy is bleeding profusely. Supposedly others are shot on the lower level at Delta Term 2. pic.twitter.com/UcL73Y8yGx — Maxwill Solutions (@MxWllSolutions) January 6, 2017

Former White House press secretary to President George W. Bush, Ari Fleischer, was at the airport and tweeted about the shooting.

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

