Shooting at Florida Airport: At Least 5 Dead

Image Credits: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images).

At least five people are dead and multiple injured after at least one gunman opened fire inside the baggage area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

WARNING: Graphic

The TSA tweeted out that a manhunt was on the way for a second shooter after one suspect, Esteban Santiago, was taken into custody.

Police, however, later said there wasn’t a second shooter.

Santiago, 26, was said to have been identified with a military ID.

The incident erupted around 1pm EST at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines and a few other carriers.

During the shooting, part of the airport remained open for air traffic, but police refused to allow people inside, and passengers were moved outside to the airport’s tarmac.

The airport 21 miles north of Miami is an intercontinental gateway, with nearly 75,000 travelers passing though each day.

Former White House press secretary to President George W. Bush, Ari Fleischer, was at the airport and tweeted about the shooting.

