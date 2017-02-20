Simon & Schuster canceling publication of Yiannopoulos book

Simon & Schuster is canceling the publication of “Dangerous” by senior Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Publishers Weekly tweeted Monday afternoon that the company was canceling the book’s publication “after careful consideration.” A public relations representative for the publisher also confirmed the report on Twitter.

Yiannopoulos confirmed the news on Facebook.

“They canceled my book,” he wrote in a post.

Simon & Schuster signed the book deal with Yiannopoulos at the end of December, according to The Washington Post. The deal spurred controversy as writers threatened to boycott the company over its deal with the controversial figure from the right.

