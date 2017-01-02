Sitting Ducks? All Active U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers Currently Sitting in Port Against Protocol

In what can only be described as a disproportionate appropriation of U.S. Navy assets, a blatant breach of standard protocol, and a possible set up for a false flag operation — the entire U.S. Navy aircraft carrier group, 10 active carriers, have returned to port and are now all sitting ducks.

According to information displayed on GoNavy.jp , which tracks the current locations of all active aircraft carriers, the Obama Administration has ordered every single active U.S. aircraft carrier home.

About 6000 sailors from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group returned to Norfolk, Virginia “out of nowhere” Friday, just ahead of New Year’s, after CVN69’s deployment on June 1.

“The Eisenhower’s replacement carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, was delayed by more than six months in the shipyards and will not be able to replace the Ike until early” 2017, Navy officials say.

“The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) welcomed Boy Scout Troop 1498, from Sequim, on the first community tour since the ship completed a 21-month extended incremental maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard” last Thursday, according to the Kitsap Sun, and still remains in port.

The “Nimitz is currently pier-side preparing for the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV) material inspection that is scheduled through February. The ship is slated for a 2017 deployment.”

“San Diego-based ships and sailors attached to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson’s strike group are scheduled to leave for deployment” later this week, KPBS.org reports, marking one of the only carriers to soon be deployed.

“Heading out to sea will be the Carl Vinson, cruiser USS Lake Champlain and destroyer Wayne E. Meyer.

The Hawaii-based destroyer Michael Murphy will join them later.”

We also find that the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN71) is currently stowed up in a San Diego port and is still undergoing extensive repairs.

Additionally, “after nearly 25 years of serving the country, the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) is preparing to take an extended, well deserved and much needed, 40-plus-month break for its Refueling Complex Overhaul (RCOH) maintenance period,” reports the Lemoore Navy News. The 1992 commissioned aircraft carrier currently rests at port in Norfolk, Virginia.

Add the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) to the list, which is still a sitting duck, nearing the end of a $4 billion 4-year overhaul. Although the ship is staffed, the mid-life nuclear refueling procedure and overhaul are currently dragging on.

Then we have the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) currently parked in a Bremerton, Washington, shipyard after returning from Hawaii for the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), which returned August 25, entered “the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va., for 10-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).”

Overseas, the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returned to Yokosuka, Japan, on November 26 and is currently awaiting orders.

The following is a list of all active U.S. Navy aircraft carriers included in the report herein.

Additionally it’s important to note that radio talk show host Alex Jones has warned of a possible impending false flag, one that may come before President-elect Trump takes office.

Could something be brewing on the horizon?