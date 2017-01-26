Six People Shot During Memorial For Chicago Gunshot Victim

A Chicago gang shot six people during a vigil Wednesday night for the victim of a city shooting.

The group of people gathered at a local restaurant to grieve 20-year-old Jamayah Fields’ death, reports The New York Post. Fields died after being shot Monday.

The gang found out that one of their targets was at the restaurant over social media, according to community activist Jedidiah Brown. The gang came to the location and opened fire, wounding six people inside.

Fields’ mother was also wounded during the altercation, Brown said, but police have not verified whether she was injured or not.

A 12-year-old girl suffered from a gunshot graze to the head and a teenage male is in serious condition at the hospital.

“I’m asking that those individuals who may see this, that are planning retaliation right now, that you stand down from that and that we look for peaceful alternatives,” Brown said.

The police do not have anyone in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

President Donald Trump threatened Tuesday night to “send in the Feds” if Chicago does not get its gun violence under control.

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” Trump tweeted. It is still unclear what Trump meant by “Feds.”

Chicago started 2017 with a particularly bloody weekend. Fifty-five people were shot over New Year’s weekend, with five of them dying.