More Americans are developing the potentially deadly skin cancer known as melanoma than in the past, new research shows.

In 2016, one out of every 54 Americans was expected to develop a potentially lethal, invasive melanoma over their lifetime — up from the one in 58 estimate when the same tally was performed in 2009.

Overall, an estimated 76,380 Americans will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2016, said a team led by Dr. Alex Glazer of the National Society for Cutaneous Medicine in New York City.

