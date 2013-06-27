Infowars.com
June 27, 2013


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Insider: Democrats Intend To Overturn The Election

Insider: Democrats Intend To Overturn The Election

Government
Comments
IRS Employees Spent $1.4 Million of Taxpayer Money on Lavish Travel and Hotels

IRS Employees Spent $1.4 Million of Taxpayer Money on Lavish Travel and Hotels

Government
Comments

On Its Way Out, Obama Admin. Enacts Rule Preventing States from Defunding Planned Parenthood

Government
Comments

DHS Knew OSU Attacker Was Terror Recruitment Target, Let Him Into The U.S. Anyway

Government
Comments

Child Chain Gangs of North Korea Exposed, as Kids as Young as Five Forced to Repair Railways

Government
Comments

Comments