Ridicule as a weapon is one of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”.

But it’s not just SNL.

The establishment press & the Washington establishment are focused on the real change agents in the Trump administration — Bannon, Sessions, Miller, and now Flynn who they saw violated the Logan Act by talking to a Russian officials 7 weeks after Trump won the election, 3 weeks before the inauguration.

Did he talk about Russian sanctions or expulsions?

Does it matter?

Is it any different than what happens at Bilderberg?

And was it Obama who was interfering with the Trump administration and the public’s wishes just expressed in the election?


