Snoop Dogg Dares ‘Uncle Tom-A** N*ggas’ To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration [VIDEO]

Image Credits: Youtube.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has made clear he will personally go after any black entertainer who would dare perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration this weekend.

Snoop made the statement in a video post, saying, “So ain’t nobody going to perform for Donald Trump, huh? Which one of you jigaboo-ass niggas gonna be the first one to do it? Wait, I’m going to roast the fuck out of one of you Uncle Tom-assed niggas for doing it.”

“Which one of you niggas gonna do it first?” Snoop asked.

“I’sa bees the one that performs for him, sir,” the entertainer concluded in a mocking tone.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Miami Beach Man used Social Media for Trump Death Threat, Police Say

Miami Beach Man used Social Media for Trump Death Threat, Police Say

Hot News
Comments
NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

NBC Thugs Beat Anti-Clinton Protestor Wearing Rape T-Shirt

Hot News
Comments

Roger Stone: John Lewis Should Apologize To Transformational President Donald Trump

Hot News
Comments

Majority Say Trump Would Have Won Regardless of Russian Election Hacking

Hot News
Comments

Planned Parenthood Failed to take Sex Trafficking Seriously after Infamous Sting, Ex-employee Says

Hot News
Comments

Comments