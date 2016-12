Snopes, the website Facebook chose to “fact check” stories to eliminate “fake news”, has been accused of defrauding the website to pay for prostitutes.

The divorced couple has been going through an intense legal battle after the company’s founder was caught embezzling money.

According to the Daily Mail, Snopes founder David Mikkelson has been accused of embezzling “$98,000 from the company over the course of four years ‘which he expended upon himself and the prostitutes he hired’.”