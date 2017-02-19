Social media users troll Trump over Sweden incident

Social media users trolled President Trump after he referred to an incident in Sweden to defend his travel ban that has baffled Swedes.

During his campaign-style rally on Saturday in Florida, Trump pointed to incidents in Germany and Sweden in defense of his executive order on immigration and refugees — specifically referring to what happened “last night” in Sweden.

“When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden – Sweden!” he said. “Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Trump did not elaborate, but some social media users pointed to a Fox News report on Friday that showed alleged violence by refugees in Sweden.

Social media users quickly responded to Trump’s comments, using the hashtags #LastNightInSweden and #SwedenIncident to mock the president.

