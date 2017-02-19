Social media users troll Trump over Sweden incident

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Social media users trolled President Trump after he referred to an incident in Sweden to defend his travel ban that has baffled Swedes.

During his campaign-style rally on Saturday in Florida, Trump pointed to incidents in Germany and Sweden in defense of his executive order on immigration and refugees — specifically referring to what happened “last night” in Sweden.

“When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden – Sweden!” he said. “Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Trump did not elaborate, but some social media users pointed to a Fox News report on Friday that showed alleged violence by refugees in Sweden.

Social media users quickly responded to Trump’s comments, using the hashtags #LastNightInSweden and #SwedenIncident to mock the president.

Read more.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Up to 2 million non-citizens illegally registered to vote in the US

Up to 2 million non-citizens illegally registered to vote in the US

U.S. News
Comments
Juanita Broaddrick To Chelsea Clinton: Your Father Is ‘Horrifying, Sick And Awful’

Juanita Broaddrick To Chelsea Clinton: Your Father Is ‘Horrifying, Sick And Awful’

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists and Establishment Conservatives Freak Out Over MILO CPAC Speech

U.S. News
Comments

Jay Sekulow: Obama Should Be “Held Accountable” For The “Soft Coup” Against Trump

U.S. News
Comments

The Washington Post Takes Russian Government Money

U.S. News
Comments

Comments