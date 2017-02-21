Socialism Nightmare: Starving Venezuelans Average 19 LBS. Weight Lost In Year

Image Credits: Carlos Diaz / Wiki.

In a new sign that Venezuela’s financial crisis is morphing dangerously into a humanitarian one, a new nationwide survey shows that in the past year nearly 75 percent of the population lost an average of 19 pounds for lack of food.

The extreme poor said they dropped even more weight than that.

The 2016 Living Conditions Survey (Encovi, for its name in Spanish), conducted among 6,500 families, also found that as many as 32.5 percent eat only once or twice a day — the figure was 11.3 just a year ago.

In all, 82 percent of the nation’s households live in poverty, the study found.

A whopping 93.3 percent told Encovi researchers that their income was not enough to cover their food needs, which would explain why Venezuelans are replacing red and white meat with vegetables and tubers, mainly potato, and other cheaper options.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

ISIS Boasts Muslims Born in U.S. Will Become 'Army of Conquest'

ISIS Boasts Muslims Born in U.S. Will Become ‘Army of Conquest’

World News
Comments
'Trump Was Right': Migrants Riot, Loot, Fight With Police And Set Cars On Fire In Sweden

‘Trump Was Right’: Migrants Riot, Loot, Fight With Police And Set Cars On Fire In Sweden

World News
Comments

Barcelona police ‘shoot at’ driver of speeding truck full of gas cylinders ‘driving at high speed near city centre’

World News
Comments

The Russian Love Affair With Donald Trump Sours As The U.S. And Russia Move Toward War

World News
Comments

SWEDEN RIOT: Police forced to shoot at protestors as violence erupts – yet PM is in denial

World News
Comments

Comments