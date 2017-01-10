Soros Cementing Control Over Europe's Left

Global hedge fund tycoon George Soros, recognizing that growing numbers of European voters are turning away from the corporate-controlled “social democratic” parties, is reining in so-called “left” parties in order to cement his control over parties, including SYRIZA in Greece and Five Star in Italy, that threaten the cohesiveness of the European Union.

When SYRIZA in Greece was able to form a government after the repeated electoral failures of the establishment corporate conservative and social democratic, Soros and his American National Endowment for Democracy (NED) moved in to exercise control over SYRIZA leaders.

The first thing the previously Euro-skeptical SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras did when he became prime minister in 2015 was to embrace the EU-directed draconian austerity measures that swept him into office in the first place.

The first clue that Tsipras and SYRIZA would sell out to the EU bankers and the Soros-funded globalist interests in Europe was his choice of former Brookings Institution fellow, the Greco-Australian Yanis Varoufakis, as finance minister.

Varoufakis, a Soros plant, immediately set out to work out agreements with his fellow EU finance minister, as well as with the Euro-bankers.

To ensure that SYRIZA’s leftists could be held in check, Tsipras was forced to conclude a coalition agreement with the Independent Greeks, a breakaway party from the conservative and pro-EU/pro-NATO New Democracy party.

With SYRIZA’s bona fide leftists outraged by Tsipras’s selling out to the EU and bankers, his coalition partners, the Left Platform and the Internationalist Workers Left faction, bolted from SYRIZA to form Popular Unity.

The Greek Communist Party and Popular Unity serve as the only true leftist bulwark against the Soros schemers in the rest of Greek leftist politics.

After Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi lost his December 4, 2016, referendum to limit the power of Italy’s regional governments and curb the power of the Italian Senate, the Sorosites in Italy became alarmed that Italy was becoming another loose cog in the EU machinery.

Renzi’s government resigned as a result of the “No” vote, which was likened to the BREXIT vote in the United Kingdom to leave the EU.

The leading Italian Euro-skeptic party is the Five Star Movement (M5S) of Italian comedian Beppe Grillo.

Five Star formed a Euro-skeptic bloc in the European Parliament with Britain’s UK Independence Party (UKIP), for which Nigel Farage is the leading spokesman.

Moreover, Five Star politicians campaigned against Renzi’s referendum.

Soros, working from behind the scenes in New York and London, engineered a coup over this past weekend.

Grillo was convinced to abandon his alliance with UKIP and offer to join the European Parliament’s extremely pro-EU bloc — the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE).

The leader of ALDE is one of Farage’s oratory sparring partners in the parliament, the boyish-looking former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt.

After the BREXIT vote, Verhofstadt, an uncompromising European federalist, was named the EU’s chief BREXIT negotiator, a move intended to make the UK’s withdrawal from the EU as financially and politically painful as possible for the country.

Grillo showed the world his puppet strings to Soros when he announced that the Five Star Movement and ALDE shared a “common vision” for European unity.

The shift in Five Star’s political leanings from anti-EU to pro-EU was a political bombshell that will weaken the opposition to the EU within Italy.

And that has been Soros’s plan all along.

There was one major glitch for Five Star and Grillo.

ALDE refused to permit Five Star to join its parliamentary bloc.

However, the damage was done. The anti-EU Five Star, which has wrested control of the mayors’ offices of Rome and Turin, had been exposed as a Soros front.

It can be expected that Five Star’s embrace of the EU will result in a split in the party.

Two leading members of Five Star, Giovanni Favia and Federica Salsi, were expelled by Grillo after they questioned his fascist tendencies to make all the decisions without input from other party disciples.

Many former Five Star officials concluded that the party was nothing more than a cult following for Grillo.

But for Soros, such cultist movements are fodder for his operations, as previously seen with the loyal cult followers of Tsipras and Varoufakis in Greece.

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist who consistently exposes cover-ups from deep within the government. Want to be the first to learn the latest scandal? Go to WayneMadsenReport.com subscribe today!