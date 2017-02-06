Soros Fingerprints All Over Anti-Trump Lawsuits

Image Credits: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

More than a dozen lawsuits and counting have been filed against President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily blocks visas from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen. Looking beyond the handful of emotional personal stories that are gaining the media’s sympathy, there is a more predictable political power dynamic at play. The lawsuits largely stem from organizations bankrolled by billionaire leftist George Soros and Democratic state attorneys general.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has carried out a political vendetta against Trump, led 15 other state attorneys general in a joint statement condemning what they called an “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful executive order.” The Democratic AGs also said, “Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth,” a curious statement from the party that targeted the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Last August, George Soros’ son, Alex Soros, posted a picture of himself with Schneiderman on Instagram, and wrote, “Great to meet with #newyork attorney general @ericschneiderman who recognized that @realdonaldtrump was a fraud way before many and has courageously taken him on!”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump: All Negative Polls Are Fake News

Trump: All Negative Polls Are Fake News

U.S. News
Comments
Leftists Meltdown, Blame "White Supremacy" For Patriots' Super Bowl Win

Leftists Meltdown, Blame “White Supremacy” For Patriots’ Super Bowl Win

U.S. News
Comments

Retooled Super Bowl Ad Propagandizes Against Trump’s Wall: Illegals ‘Always Welcome Here’

U.S. News
Comments

Super Bowl Media Fail: ‘It’s Election Night All Over Again’

U.S. News
Comments

Anti-Trump Protesters Block Ambulance Rushing to Hospital

U.S. News
Comments

Comments