Soros-Funded Groups Behind Effort to Stop Trump's Border Plan

Image Credits: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit.

The flurry of anguished news stories and protests surrounding President Trump’s executive action temporarily suspending “immigrants and non-immigrants” from “countries of particular concern” appears to be part of a coordinated PR effort financed by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Rather than a complete “Muslim ban” as promised during the campaign, Trump’s executive order contains moderate refugee restrictions, similar to those that have been implemented by President Obama.

If reports are true that restrictions are being applied even to green-card holders, that is an unfortunate misapplication of the law that will likely soon be corrected.

Protesters quickly materialized Saturday at JFK Airport, where some refugees were being temporarily detained.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Epic – Is Team Trump Baiting Liberal Media and Refugee Protesters By Using Obama’s Own Policy?

Epic – Is Team Trump Baiting Liberal Media and Refugee Protesters By Using Obama’s Own Policy?

U.S. News
Comments
Trump gives Pentagon 30 days to develop strategy to defeat ISIS in Iraq & Syria

Trump gives Pentagon 30 days to develop strategy to defeat ISIS in Iraq & Syria

U.S. News
Comments

Terror-Tied Group CAIR Causing Chaos, Promoting Protests & Lawsuits as Trump Protects Nation

U.S. News
Comments

Journalists Meltdown, Cry Over Trump Refugee Executive Order

U.S. News
Comments

Trump’s executive orders dramatically expand power of immigration officers

U.S. News
Comments

Comments