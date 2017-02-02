Soros Insider Demands Military Overthrow Trump

A former Obama administration official, now linked to a Soros-funded foundation, has suggested Donald Trump be declared mentally unfit to hold office or overthrown in a military coup.

Rosa Brooks, who served as Counselor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy from 2009-2011 and as a senior adviser in the State Department, outlined four ways to remove President Donald Trump from office, most notably by having him declared mentally unfit for office or by launching a military coup.

Brooks now serves as the Schwartz senior fellow at New America, formerly the New America Foundation, a think-tank heavily funded by globalist billionaire George Soros. The Board of Directors of New America is currently chaired by Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

“Are we truly stuck with Donald Trump,” Brooks asked in her posting for Foreign Policy. “It depends. There are essentially four ways to get rid of a crummy president.”

Brooks went on to outline four ways to remove President Trump from office, including impeachment, declaring him mentally unfit for office, or b having the military overthrown him in a coup.

While waiting for the next election in 2020 is possible, Brooks argued that after “such a catastrophic first week, four years seems like a long time to wait.”

Impeachment, while an option, “take time: months, if not longer — even with an enthusiastic Congress. And when you have a lunatic controlling the nuclear codes, even a few months seems like a perilously long time to wait.”

Another option is “an appeal to Vice President Pence’s ambitions” by having Trump removed from office after being declared unfit for office under the terms of the 25 Amendment.

“The fourth possibility is one that until recently I would have said was unthinkable in the United States of America: a military coup, or at least a refusal by military leaders to obey certain orders,” Brooks said. “The prospect of American military leaders responding to a presidential order with open defiance is frightening — but so, too, is the prospect of military obedience to an insane order. ”

“After all, military officers swear to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, not the president. For the first time in my life, I can imagine plausible scenarios in which senior military officials might simply tell the president: ‘No, sir. We’re not doing that,’ to thunderous applause from the New York Times editorial board.”