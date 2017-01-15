Soros’ Son Quietly Steps Up as Major Liberal Donor

Alexander Soros, the son of liberal billionaire George Soros who acts as the managing partner for Soros Brothers Investments, has quietly emerged as a major donor to Democratic campaigns and causes.

Alexander has remained relatively unknown in the world of political giving thanks to his father garnering a bulk of the family’s attention. However, Alexander has stepped up his political contributions even as his father continued to pour tens of millions into the coffers of Democratic campaigns and political action committees.

Alexander gave more than $4.5 million to Democratic campaign committees and political action committees in 2016, according to campaign finance records. The millions in donations from Alexander throughout the past election cycle is a sharp increase from years past.

The Senate Majority PAC, the political action committee of former Sen. Harry Reid (D., Nev.), was the biggest recipient of cash from Soros’ son. Between August and November 2016, Alexander cut four checks to Reid’s leadership PAC totaling $3.5 million.

