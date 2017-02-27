SpaceX Plans to Send Two People Around the Moon

Image Credits: Per/Flickr.

SpaceX has plans to send two private citizens around the Moon, CEO Elon Musk announced today.

It will be a private mission with two paying customers, not NASA astronauts, who approached the company. The passengers are “very serious” about the trip and have already paid a “significant deposit,” according to Musk. The trip around the Moon would take approximately one week: it would skim the surface of the Moon, go further out into deep space, and loop back to Earth — approximately 300,000 to 400,000 miles.

The plan is to do the trip in the second quarter of 2018 on the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the Falcon Heavy rocket, which is due to do its maiden launch this summer. Of course, Musk is well-known for his unrealistic deadlinesin 2011, he promised to put people in space in just three years.

The two people going on the trip, who weren’t named, already know each other. They will begin initial training for the trip later this year. Musk declined to comment on the exact cost of the trip, but said it was “comparable” or a little more than the cost of a crewed mission to the International Space Station. For context, one ticket on the Russian Soyuz rocket costs NASA around $80 million.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Molecule Stops Fatal Pediatric Brain Tumor

Molecule Stops Fatal Pediatric Brain Tumor

Science & Tech
Comments
Biologists Say Half of all Species Could be Extinct by End of Century

Biologists Say Half of all Species Could be Extinct by End of Century

Science & Tech
Comments

Documents Indicate Germany Spied on Foreign Journalists

Science & Tech
Comments

GE, Intel, AT&T team up to put cameras, mics in San Diego

Science & Tech
Comments

Scientists Are Making Remarkable Progress at Reversing Paralysis

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments