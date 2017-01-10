Senator Chuck Schumer sends a threat to President Elect Donald Trump from the CIA.

“I tell ya. You take on the intelligence community – they have 6 ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Meanwhile White House Press Secretary Josh Ernest regurgitates the official talking point that 17 intelligence agencies are unified in their belief that the Russians hacked the DNC.

Don’t forget it was Colin Powell who said intelligence agencies were unified in their belief that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

Lee Ann McAdoo and Darrin McBreen reporting.


