Spectacular Meteor Lights Up Midwestern Sky

A sonic boom and a bright streak in the sky Sunday night led to water cooler chatter Monday in Wisconsin.

Meteors fall to earth very often, but the one that burned through the atmosphere Sunday was notable for its large size. It’s that fireball in the sky over northeast Wisconsin – caught on security cameras and police dashcams – that has everyone talking today.

And while what was captured in the sky early in the morning on February 6 was very rare, meteorites flashing through the sky are actually quite common.

