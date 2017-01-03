Speed camera raises as much money as a 'medium-sized business'

Image Credits: flickr, fanofretail.

A speed camera believed to be the most lucrative in the UK has raked in £1.5m in fines in just six months, raising as much revenue as a “successful medium-sized business.”

A camera on the North Circular Road in London was responsible for around a third of all speeding tickets issued in the capital, according to figures released by the Metropolitan Police.

It caught motorists breaking a temporary 30mph speed limit on a stretch of dual carriageway in Ealing. Most of the North Circular has a 40mph or 50mph limit.

